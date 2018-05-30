Stakeholders in the beverage sector have established a task team to look into the challenges facing the local sugar industry. Source: IOL





Sugar production adds about R14billion to GDP and the industry employs 85000 people directly, and a further 350000 indirectly through food processing and other sectors.





However, it is threatened by the sustained increase of deep sea sugar imports, peaking at around 500000 tons in 2017/18 and displacing locally produced sugar into the depressed global market, said South African Sugar Association (Sasa) chairperson Suresh Naidoo.





A task team of representatives from the beverage industry, retailers, Sasa officials, farmers, manufacturers and officials from the Industrial Development Corporation was formed on Monday with the dti.





- African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Stakeholders in the beverage sector have established a task team to look into the challenges facing the local sugar industry, including increased imports, the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) said yesterday.