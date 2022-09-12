Telecom firms still studying the implications of new spectrum policy

Telecom companies say it is too soon to comment on the government’s new draft policy document as they were still analysing it, which is set to help small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), and new entrants in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector have access to the spectrum. The Next Generation Radio Frequency Spectrum Policy for Economic Development, also known as the spectrum policy, was published by Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni last week.

MTN said on Friday that it had noted the new draft policy on the licensing of the next-generation spectrum and was currently studying the contents of the document. “We will be in a better position to comment once we have reviewed the document,” it said. Vodacom said at the weekend: “We are busy studying the minister’s draft policy document and we will issue a formal response soon.”

In a statement last week, Ntshavheni said the current spectrum regime of South Africa continued to exclude SMMEs and new entrants in the data market in favour of a few market players. “Through this policy, we aim to adopt spectrum management approaches that promote SMME participation and the emergence of new entrants to the ICT sector. Our commitment to economic inclusion through the participation of SMMEs in the ICT sector remains a priority,” she said. Ntshavheni said while the government acknowledged that, due to limitations in the spectrum, it was not possible to license spectrum to all of the more than 400 electronic communications network service (ECNS) licence holders, of which the majority were SMMEs. However, the government must continue with measures that would ensure that ultimately SMMEs were included in the ICT sector, including access to the spectrum.

She said this policy further supported the deployment and licensing of alternative infrastructure networks such as wi-fi and community networks as of extending access to spectrum. The draft policy also proposes that licensed spectrum that is unused for a period of more than 24 months may be reallocated. This would prevent the hoarding of unused spectrum. “It also supports the introduction of spectrum for the state digital infrastructure company which will aid in bridging the connectivity divide and the digital divide through facilitating SMME participation in the sector.

“Therefore, the intention is to create a policy framework that streamlines and eliminates any regulatory requirements that may impede the viability and sustainability of all who must participate in this sector,” she said. Ntshavheni said the country continued to experience a shortage in the allocation of spectrum for mobile services. “We will therefore continue to actively advance and defend South Africa’s spectrum use in international forums, including advocating for additional spectrum allocation through the release of spectrum for international mobile telecommunications in other bands,” she said.