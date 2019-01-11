Telkom also announced the inclusion of Free YouTube as the latest addition to its FreeMe prepaid bundles. File image: IOL.



DURBAN - Telkom has disrupted data prices in South Africa, empowering consumers to enjoy content without distractions, championing lower data prices for all.

Telkom also announced the inclusion of free YouTube as the latest addition to its FreeMe prepaid bundles. This is one of the benefits that comes with Telkom’s latest summer campaign aptly themed Summer of More. Customers on Telkom’s FreeMe Post-paid are still able to enjoy up 200+ hours or 50GB free data for YouTube streaming on the FreeMe 5GB and higher plans.





In the aid to give more this summer, Telkom took a number of influential content curators, such as Kay Sibiya, LaSizwe, Celeste Khumalo, Zinzy IssaGoddess and Twiggy to Durban for a 3-day trip. The trip consisted of a luncheon in Zimbali Coastal Resort where media, influencers and consumers were educated on the benefits you could enjoy on the Telkom Network.





Day 2 was a lifestyle shoot at the glamorous Zimbali – this was to showcase the “far and remote” areas experiential activities you can take part in on the Telkom Network. The last day was a nostalgic trip back to Johannesburg where influencers and consumers took a stop at Montrose Pit Stop where Telkom Hubs were set-up to encourage people to rest and enjoy free streaming while they rest, consumers were offered coffee, popcorn and ice-cream at this activation.





The objective for this campaign was to give consumers a view of the type of experience you can still enjoy on the roads, with the very best content offered on Telkom’s network.



