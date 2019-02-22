Sello Moloko. Photo: Thesele Group.

CAPE TOWN – Telkom SA announced that Jabu Mabuza has resigned as an independent non-executive director and Chairman of the Telkom Board. According to the company, the resignation is effective on 31 May 2019.

The company further stated that Mabuza will be replaced by Sello Moloko, an independent non-executive director on the Telkom Board and a seasoned director.

Moloko is the non-executive Chairman of Sibanye-Stillwater Limited and has also been a chair on the board of Alexander Forbes Groups Holdings Limited independent.

Sipho Maseko, Group Chief Executive Officer said in a statement: “Jabu Mabuza has chaired the Telkom Board through some rough times since he joined the Board in December 2012. On departure, he will leave on a strong and stable organisation.”

Maseko expressed the Telkom Board’s gratitude to Mabuza for his leadership over the past six years saying his skills and experience have been extremely valuable to Telkom.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE