Telkom launches digital wallet for mobile transactions

CAPE TOWN - Telkom on Wednesday launched a digital wallet called Telkom Pay Digital Wallet – Telkom Pay for short – that customers and merchants can enjoy. Sibusiso Ngwenya, managing executive at Telkom Financial Services, said this move deepened Telkom’s strategic intent to play a significant role in providing solutions that meet the needs of their customers and contribute to economic inclusion in South Africa. “The digital wallet is a convenient and safe platform for anyone who wants to send family and friends money, needs to buy airtime, data and electricity, and wants to shop and pay for goods or services using one platform," said Ngwenya. The platform allows users to pay others and get paid themselves using their mobile phone through the WhatsApp messaging app, to anyone on their contacts list. It also serves as a cashless point-of-sale payment option for businesses.

Users with WhatsApp can add Telkom Pay on the app. Once they have registered, they can send and/or receive money by sharing a “Please pay me” with a contact or using a cellphone number to send them money, respectively.

Telkom Pay also allows customers to buy airtime, data and electricity.

To continue transacting on Telkom Pay, users must top up their wallets via EFT, Nedbank ATMs or at any Pick n Pay stores. One does not have to be a Telkom customer to access the platform.

Transacting through Telkom Pay only requires registration and funds in the account, and customers can link any bank card to the platform.

Payments can be done anytime and will reflect immediately, the company said.

African News Agency