Telkom fell to R29.85 a share on Thursday, the lowest level in six years following an aggressive sell-off by international investors.
The share price had a tumultuous year, having fallen from about R100 a share in June.
Peter Takaendesa, the head of equities at Cape Town-based Mergence Investment Managers, said yesterday that the stock was pricing in very optimistic outcomes early in 2019 and interim results disappointed later in the year.
“It seemed there were foreign shareholders who were not happy with the interim results and exited the company, resulting in the sharp share price decline last week,” he said.