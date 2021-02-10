Telkom throws lifeline to small business

JOHANNESBURG - Telkom Business yesterday launched unlimited voice plans for a limited time as a lifeline for small business owners amid Covid-19 financial distress that would help its subscribers to save on calls by almost 30 percent.

"The offer is targeted at small business owners who are new customers and those who were previously with Telkom but had to suspend or cancel the service due to lack of affordability. The new plans will also be available to existing Telkom Business customers who wish to add voice line to their existing package,“ the mobile operator said.

More than half of the owners of small, medium and micro enterprises were experiencing great uncertainty regarding the sustainability of their businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it said..

“For a limited time, small business customers will receive unlimited voice call plans at just R199 per month. This offering includes monthly line rentals as well as usage, saving the average customer about 30 percent of their average rental and usage costs, ” Telkom Business said.

Dumisani Bengu, chief commercial officer at Telkom Business, said “Through the unlimited voice calls product, we are subsidising the small and medium business customers who have been severely affected by Covid-19. It is aimed at helping small businesses to get back up on their feet by reducing their operational costs.”