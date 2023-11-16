Telkom to post up to 50% jump in interim profit on lower depreciation

The company has seen its market value more than halve from the highs of 2021 as it struggled to gain market share dominated by larger rivals Vodacom and MTN.

Telkom, the country’s third-biggest telecoms operator, said yesterday that its interim profit could rise by almost 50%, led by lower depreciation and improved performance, sending shares up 7% in early trade.

It booked an impairment of R13 billion on its legacy copper business last year, pushing profits down by more than three quarters and cancelling dividends.

For the six months ended September 30, Telkom was expected to report a headline earnings per share, a profit measure, of between R1.86 and R1.99, up 40% to 50% over a restated profit of R1.33, it said.

Analysts had predicted that Telkom’s profits would jump in the six months and full year as its depreciation would fall on account of last year’s impairment. The better gauge to watch out for would be its cash flows, they said.