Telkom trends on Twitter for lack of internet service
Angry Telkom users took to social media this morning to complain about the operator’s lack of internet service. Some customers claimed they haven’t had internet for a day. The operator trended on Twitter as customers vented their frustrations.
The mobile network responded on Twitter and said: “Dear Valued Customers; we are aware that some of you experienced connectivity issues. Our technicians have since restored all services. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
The company also added that if the problem persists, customers should send a direct message to them on Twitter.
Some customers compared Telkom to power company Eskom.
This is not the first time Telkom users have complained about connectivity problems with the mobile operator.
Last year, many customers were reporting issues with their mobile Internet, stating they had erratic and slow LTE connections while others were unable to access the Internet at all.
Repeatedly Ultra slow internet looks like it’s time to cancel with Telkom.— ARISE (@tommy24894391) March 19, 2021
@Telkom what is happening with the network two weeks now bought weekly data it finished without being used and now have to hotspot for my phone to work this week as still no network kwenzakalani— Noma (@Sikhemano) March 19, 2021
Does anyone have any issues with Telkom mobile services particularly with their network coverage, in or around Erasmia/laudium/centurion?— Mish ✌🏽 (@Mish_Sattar) March 19, 2021
Very poor services from Telkom especially when the load shedding starts I can't even use night data— Fiona Govender (@FionaGovender4) March 19, 2021
Thinking i have to walk to a certain spot for Telkom network just makes me wana cry.— Coach Nzumbuu (@nzuumbu) March 19, 2021
Their service futhi🚮![CDATA[]]>🚮
Mmmmmm Telkom and Eskom are siblings ❤️— Are you African enough? (@african_you) March 19, 2021
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE