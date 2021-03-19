Telkom trends on Twitter for lack of internet service

Angry Telkom users took to social media this morning to complain about the operator’s lack of internet service. Some customers claimed they haven’t had internet for a day. The operator trended on Twitter as customers vented their frustrations.

The mobile network responded on Twitter and said: “Dear Valued Customers; we are aware that some of you experienced connectivity issues. Our technicians have since restored all services. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The company also added that if the problem persists, customers should send a direct message to them on Twitter.

Some customers compared Telkom to power company Eskom.

This is not the first time Telkom users have complained about connectivity problems with the mobile operator.