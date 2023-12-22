Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Tencent and Naspers shares tumble following China’s announcement for gaming sector

China said it would restrict the online gaming industry, aimed at limiting in-game purchases and compulsive playing behaviour.

China said it would restrict the online gaming industry, aimed at limiting in-game purchases and compulsive playing behaviour.

Published 16m ago

Share

China’s decision to implement harsh restrictions in the gaming sector has sent shares of giants in the industry, such as Tencent and South African company, Naspers global internet arm, Prosus tumbling on Friday.

The announcement made by China wiped billions of dollars off the tech companies value.

China said it would restrict the online gaming industry, aimed at limiting in-game purchases and compulsive playing behaviour.

Following the news, Tencent tanked more than 15% in Hong Kong, while rival Netease was down more than 30%. In South Africa, Naspers was down almost 14%, while Amsterdam-listed Prosus, its consumer internet arm, fell more than 12%. Naspers holds about 25% of Prosus.

Dancers perform underneath the logo of Tencent at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing May 6, 2014. File image.

Beijing first moved against the gaming sector in 2021 as part of a sprawling crackdown on big tech, including a strict cap on the amount of time children could spend playing online.

At 5 pm on Friday, Naspers shared had fallen 17.7% while Prosus fell by 17.4%.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

Naspers2023South AfricaChinaFree Market EconomybusinessFinanceGDPStock MarketsGaming