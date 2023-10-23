Textainer Group Holdings to go private after R40 billion buyouy

Textainer Group Holdings, a global lessor of containers with a secondary listing on the JSE, is going private through a $2.1 billion (R40bn) buyout by investment firm Stonepeak that will pay shareholders some 46% more than the share price on Friday. Textainer’s share price shot up 39.7% Monday morning after the group said shareholders will receive $50 (R1124.72) per share in cash.

The share price traded at R925 on the JSE on Monday morning. Stonepeak specialises in infrastructure and real assets. Textainer will become a privately held company once the deal is completed and Textainer’s Series A and B preference shares were redeemed.

Textainer said in a statement its board unanimously approved the transaction and Textainer common shareholders would receive $50 per share in cash, with the total value of the shares equal to about $2.1bn. “This transaction represents an enterprise value of about $7.4bn,” and the purchase price represented a premium of about 46% over Textainer's closing share price on Friday, the last trading day prior to the deal announcement. Olivier Ghesquiere, President and CEO said:"By partnering with Stonepeak, we will gain access to investment capital and industry expertise, positioning us for continued growth in the years to come.”