TFG launches its first fashion collection from its Sustainable Design Incubator programme

The Foschini Group (TFG) has launched the first collection from its Sustainable Design Incubator programme, aimed at fostering sustainable fashion practices and supporting young emerging designers. TFG CEO Anthony Thunström said in a statement yesterday, “With TFG’s commitment to job creation and the development of the South African design and manufacturing industry, our Sustainable Design Incubator provides an important platform to grow skills and provide experience for young designers.

“TFG aims to empower talented South African designers by offering unrivalled access to the market and networking opportunities, which are vital for building successful and thriving fashion businesses,” he said. Leveraging TFG’s ecosystem, the selected designers’ ranges had launched on Bash, an online app that provides access to TFG stores and brand. TFG said the market access opportunity provided through Bash was designed to leverage TFG’s more than 30 million customers through the local fashion and lifestyle shopping app. Some of the designers were also getting the opportunity to showcase their designs at SA Fashion Week.

Bash was was officially launched in February as the group aims to enhance and expand its e-commerce platform. In the year to March 31, TFG bumped its capital expenditure to R3.1 billion as it bolstered its online presence and stores footprint. Group online retail turnover grew by 6.6% to R4.7bn for the 12-month period. TFG’s portfolio consists of 34 retail brands that offer clothing, footwear, jewellery, sportswear, mobile phones and technology products, homeware and furniture.

The retailer said emerging designers were selected through a rigorous process, with TFG collaborating with established institutions like the Cape Town Fashion Council, SA Fashion Week, and All Fashion Sourcing. “This ensured that the program enrols exceptional talent with the potential to excel in the fashion industry,” it said. TFG said its incubator challenged designers to prioritise the use of zero-waste design techniques and more sustainable fabrics in creating commercial garments.