TFG says man who defecated in Markham store is not an employee

Social media users were left shocked on Friday, after an image of a man defecating in a Markham store surfaced.
The incident took place at a Markham store in Zevenwacht, Cape Town.
Twitter users speculated that the man was an employee of Markham, but The Foschini Group (TFG), has quashed these rumours, saying the man is not an employee.
According to Jacqui O'Connor, TFG’s corporate communications manager, Markham was made aware of the incident.
She said in a statement sent to Business Report, “Markham is aware of an incident in which a member of the public defecated in its Zevenwacht store.
“The company has investigated and established that the person concerned was not a Markham employee, as has been falsely alleged on social media.”
Further details about the incident remain unclear at this stage.
Take a look at some of the reactions the incident drew on social media below:
(Warning, some of the images below could be too explicit for sensitive readers)
Ndiyamva u Markhams employee mna— Makukhanye (@BookOfMaq) May 27, 2022
He did not have a choice and he must sue Markhams.— Unathi (@unathimgidi) May 27, 2022
SA🇿🇦 is busy, just when you are still shocked by that Andile Mpisane's propaganda performance, booom Markhams employee exercise his rights of being a brave employee🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— lleko❄ (@llekoc) May 27, 2022
Markhams management must be ashamed of themselves for allowing this kind of treatment on their employees. In my understanding as an employee you don't have to ask for permission to go to the bathroom,you must just inform whoever is in charge that you are going going to the loo.— Rufus Mampuru (@Rufus130056722) May 28, 2022
I think this is a shame, why would they refuse anyone a bathroom break?! Serves Markhams right!!!— Raymond G (@QSD619) May 27, 2022
Markhams employee decides to take a dump 💩 in store when was refused to go use the bathroom 🤦 pic.twitter.com/xzgn4xiW2Q— KasiBoy (@KasiboySA) May 26, 2022
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE