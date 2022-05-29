TFG says man who defecated in Markham store is not an employee

Social media users were left shocked on Friday, after an image of a man defecating in a Markham store surfaced. The incident took place at a Markham store in Zevenwacht, Cape Town.

Twitter users speculated that the man was an employee of Markham, but The Foschini Group (TFG), has quashed these rumours, saying the man is not an employee. According to Jacqui O'Connor, TFG’s corporate communications manager, Markham was made aware of the incident. She said in a statement sent to Business Report, “Markham is aware of an incident in which a member of the public defecated in its Zevenwacht store.

“The company has investigated and established that the person concerned was not a Markham employee, as has been falsely alleged on social media.” Further details about the incident remain unclear at this stage. Take a look at some of the reactions the incident drew on social media below:

