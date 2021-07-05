The challenges facing Amazon’s new CEO, Andy Jassy

AMAZON.COM on Monday got a new chief executive: Andy Jassy, the mastermind behind its lucrative cloud computing division, who succeeds company founder Jeff Bezos.

Here’s a look at the business Jassy is taking over and the challenges that await him on the job.

More than an ’everything store’

Bezos incorporated Amazon exactly 27 years ago. The internet bookseller he founded out of a garage has morphed into a purveyor of virtually any consumer good, online and in physical stores. It has grown far beyond even that: Jassy built an enormously profitable and market-leading business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), that runs data centres serving a range of corporate computing needs. Amazon is also expanding further afield into Hollywood and healthcare.

Amazon’s stock started at $1.50 per share, when adjusting for future equity splits. It now trades at more than $3 500 (about R49 768) per share and is worth more than $1.7 trillion in total, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Amazon’s annual profit almost doubled in 2020 to $21.3 billion. That’s partly because the Covid-19 pandemic encouraged more consumers to shop online, helping the company to grow revenue 38% to $386.1bn.

Regulatory pushback