The Foschini Group appoints two new non-executive board members

The Foschini Group board has appointed Jan Potgieter and Nkululeko Sowazi as independent non-executive directors with effect from July 10, 2023, and January 1, 2024, respectively. In a statement, the group said Potgieter will also serve as a member of the Audit and Risk Committees.

"Potgieter is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and has extensive senior-level experience in the manufacturing, retail, and supply chain sectors, having most recently served as CEO of Italtile and formerly CEO of Massdiscounters, a division of Massmart. "He also served as a business manager at Clover and spent eight years at SABMiller in senior financial roles. Jan currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Italtile Limited and Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited. He is also chairman of Janette Media Consulting," it said. Sowazi has over 30 years of senior executive and investment management experience, and has served on numerous boards of listed and unlisted companies.