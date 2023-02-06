The Shoprite Group opens bursary applications for the 2023 and 2024 academic years

The Shoprite Group has announced that it has opened bursary applications for the 2023 and 2024 academic years. The group says it invites high-achieving students to apply for its comprehensive bursaries for the 2023 and 2024 academic years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Students enrolled for degree studies in criminology, accounting, information technology, e-commerce, retail business management and more can now apply for funding, which covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation. In the last financial year, the retailer spent over R16 million on its bursary programme, which funded 206 students. As the largest private sector employer in South Africa, the group is one of the top graduate employers in the country.

In 2022, for the second consecutive year, the retailer was awarded the Gradstar Students’ Choice Award for Retail Employer of Choice, an award voted for by students. “All bursary recipients are offered employment with the group on completion of their studies,” says Lungile Koti, senior early careers specialist. Bonolo Mashego, 24, of Soweto, graduated with a BCom Accounting degree from the University of Johannesburg and is now doing her accounting articles at the group’s home office in Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Unlike working for an auditing firm where your only focus is auditing, Shoprite has exposed me to various parts of the business. This opened more avenues for me, and I was able to find my perfect fit in financial management within operations,” said Mashego. Jack van Oordt, 23, of Cape Town is starting his data science apprenticeship after the group funded his BSc Mathematical and Statistical Sciences degree. “The exposure that Shoprite has already given me through vacation work has inspired my passion for retail and my ambitions to create innovations that can enhance and improve the customer experience even further,” said Van Oordt.

Story continues below Advertisement