These are the countries with the highest valued unicorn businesses

The United States has the largest number of high-valued unicorn businesses in the world, according to research by experts at ZenBusiness. There are now more than 800 unicorn startups registered around the world, including Rapyd, Stripe and Canva.

Unicorn businesses are one-of-a-kind because they are independently owned but have a business valuation of over $1bn. But which nations have the most and how much are they worth? 1. Stripe Stripe has its headquarters in San Francisco, USA and has a valuation of $95bn. It specialises in the Fintech industry.

Stripe is a technology company that allows small businesses to take payments for goods and services easily. The company was founded in 2009 in California by brothers John and Patrick Collison, who aimed to ‘increase the GDP of the internet’. How? By giving small businesses the power to take payments without going through traditional banking routes. 2. HeyTea HeyTea is a Chinese tea shop that specializes in cheese-topped tea and fruit tea. It was founded in 2015 and six years later, has 265 stores across 37 Chinese cities, including three stores in Singapore.

HeyTea is valued at $9.28 billion and has headquarters in Shenzhen. 3. OYO Rooms OYO Rooms is an Indian chain of hotels, homes and living spaces. When it was founded in 2013, the company started its operations with budget hotels. It now has hotels and vacation homes across 80 different countries.

OYO Rooms is valued at $9 billion and has its headquarters in Gurugram, India. The company's investors include SoftBank Group, Didi Chuxing, Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India, Hero Enterprise, Airbnb and China Lodging Group. 4. Rapyd

Rapyd is a fintech company that helps businesses that need to make cross-border payments and access banking services. It offers a host of services including digital wallets, fraud protection, money transfers, invoicing, multi-currency support and point of sale solutions. It has a valuation of $8.75bn and has headquarters in London, United Kingdom. 5. Otto Bock HealthCare