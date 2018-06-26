CAPE TOWN - Branding firm, Universum, has released its Most Attractive Employer rankings for 2018.

In this report, the firm list the most favourable companies that South African professionals want to work for. The rankings are based on a survey of more than 22,000 professionals, covering a wide range of questions relating to future employment and career goals.

The survey also includes attributes that make an employer attractive such as work-life balance. Universum’s results are across key sectors categories including business and commerce, technology and engineering, and natural sciences.

Here is a list of the companies in each sector:

1. Business / Commerce

# Employer Percent 1 Google 11.27% 2 South African Breweries 9.20% 3 Investec 8.61% 4 South African Reserve Bank 8.48% 5 SARS 8.27% 6 Coca-Cola 8.21% 7 Transnet 7.91% 8 Discovery 7.76% 9 Unilever 7.30% 10 BMW Group 6.72%

2. Engineering / Technology

# Employer Percent 1 Google 13.72% 2 Sasol 12.56% 3 Eskom 11.10% 4 Microsoft 9.81% 5 Transnet 9.24% 6 CSIR 7.75% 7 South African Breweries 7.32% 8 BMW Group 6.93% 9 Murray & Roberts 6.16% 10 Aurecon 6.10%

3. Natural Sciences

# Employer Percent 1 CSIR 16.35% 2 Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries 14.81% 3 Department of Science and Technology 10.91% 4 Sasol 10.37% 5 Department of Rural Development and Land Reform 8.44% 6 South African Breweries 7.46% 7 Eskom 7.06% 8 Google 6.77% 9 Unilever 6.77% 10 Rand Water 6.47%

4. Humanities / Liberal Arts / Education

# Employer Percent 1 Department of Higher Education and Training 16.67% 2 Google 13.93% 3 Department of International Relations and Cooperation 10.73% 4 Media24 9.71% 5 SABC 7.42% 6 Coca-Cola 7.39% 7 Transnet 6.66% 8 Unilever 6.05% 9 Discovery 6.02% 10 City of Cape Town 5.99%

5. Law

# Employer Percent 1 Department of Justice and Constitutional Development 15.94% 2 National Prosecuting Authority 12.52% 3 Legal Aid South Africa 12.17% 4 Google 10.68% 5 Webber Wenzel Attorneys 8.32% 6 Transnet 8.23% 7 SARS 8.14% 8 Department of International Relations and Cooperation 7.71% 9 CCMA 7.53% 10 South African Reserve Bank 7.18%

6. Healthcare / Health Sciences

# Employer Percent 1 Department of Health 22.96% 2 Medi-Clinic South Africa 17.88% 3 Discovery 15.18% 4 Netcare 11.22% 5 Pfizer Laboratories 9.65% 6 Aspen Pharmacare 9.27% 7 Department of Higher Education and Training 8.30% 8 National Health Laboratory Service 7.48% 9 Cipla 6.66% 10 Johnson & Johnson

READ ALSO: Ed Sheeran tickets will cost you as little as R395

READ ALSO: Naspers shows heavy growth and new tech plans

TOP STORY: Johnny Depp is apparently broke and here is why

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE