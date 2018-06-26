CAPE TOWN - Branding firm, Universum, has released its Most Attractive Employer rankings for 2018.
In this report, the firm list the most favourable companies that South African professionals want to work for. The rankings are based on a survey of more than 22,000 professionals, covering a wide range of questions relating to future employment and career goals.
The survey also includes attributes that make an employer attractive such as work-life balance. Universum’s results are across key sectors categories including business and commerce, technology and engineering, and natural sciences.
Here is a list of the companies in each sector:
1. Business / Commerce
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|11.27%
|2
|South African Breweries
|9.20%
|3
|Investec
|8.61%
|4
|South African Reserve Bank
|8.48%
|5
|SARS
|8.27%
|6
|Coca-Cola
|8.21%
|7
|Transnet
|7.91%
|8
|Discovery
|7.76%
|9
|Unilever
|7.30%
|10
|BMW Group
|6.72%
2. Engineering / Technology
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|13.72%
|2
|Sasol
|12.56%
|3
|Eskom
|11.10%
|4
|Microsoft
|9.81%
|5
|Transnet
|9.24%
|6
|CSIR
|7.75%
|7
|South African Breweries
|7.32%
|8
|BMW Group
|6.93%
|9
|Murray & Roberts
|6.16%
|10
|Aurecon
|6.10%
3. Natural Sciences
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|CSIR
|16.35%
|2
|Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries
|14.81%
|3
|Department of Science and Technology
|10.91%
|4
|Sasol
|10.37%
|5
|Department of Rural Development and Land Reform
|8.44%
|6
|South African Breweries
|7.46%
|7
|Eskom
|7.06%
|8
|6.77%
|9
|Unilever
|6.77%
|10
|Rand Water
|6.47%
4. Humanities / Liberal Arts / Education
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|Department of Higher Education and Training
|16.67%
|2
|13.93%
|3
|Department of International Relations and Cooperation
|10.73%
|4
|Media24
|9.71%
|5
|SABC
|7.42%
|6
|Coca-Cola
|7.39%
|7
|Transnet
|6.66%
|8
|Unilever
|6.05%
|9
|Discovery
|6.02%
|10
|City of Cape Town
|5.99%
5. Law
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|Department of Justice and Constitutional Development
|15.94%
|2
|National Prosecuting Authority
|12.52%
|3
|Legal Aid South Africa
|12.17%
|4
|10.68%
|5
|Webber Wenzel Attorneys
|8.32%
|6
|Transnet
|8.23%
|7
|SARS
|8.14%
|8
|Department of International Relations and Cooperation
|7.71%
|9
|CCMA
|7.53%
|10
|South African Reserve Bank
|7.18%
6. Healthcare / Health Sciences
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|Department of Health
|22.96%
|2
|Medi-Clinic South Africa
|17.88%
|3
|Discovery
|15.18%
|4
|Netcare
|11.22%
|5
|Pfizer Laboratories
|9.65%
|6
|Aspen Pharmacare
|9.27%
|7
|Department of Higher Education and Training
|8.30%
|8
|National Health Laboratory Service
|7.48%
|9
|Cipla
|6.66%
|10
|Johnson & Johnson
