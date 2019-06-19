Audi Centre Arcadia, who is part of the McCarthy Group, received the coveted award as the 'Audi Dealer of the Year for 2019'. Image: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - The annual Audi Silver Arrow Awards is a Dealer incentive and awards programme that recognises outstanding performance in the South African Audi Dealer Network.



The awards recognise top performers within the areas of Sales, Service, Parts and Accessories and Audi Financial Services. It also credits the best performing franchised Dealer groups and presents the prestigious Audi Dealer of the Year award as well.





Named after the famous "Silver Arrow" racing vehicles that dominated the legendary racing circuits in the 1930's, the event theme for this year was centred on the concept of "a new era of Vorsprung".





The black-tie event was held on the evening of Friday 14 June in Johannesburg. This year a total of 41 awards in 8 categories were awarded on the evening. The deserving winners will be treated to an international trip which takes place later in the year.





Audi Centre Arcadia, who is part of the McCarthy Group, received the coveted award as the 'Audi Dealer of the Year for 2019'.





This is the second consecutive win for Audi Centre Arcadia. In addition, the McCarthy Group also walked away with the macro 'Dealer Group of the Year' award, with three of its Audi Dealerships (Audi Centre Arcadia; Audi Centre West Rand; and Audi Centre Menlyn) taking the top three positions for 'Dealer of the Year'. The McCarthy Group falls under the leadership of Phillip Clough, Franchise Director for the Group, who is also the Dealer Principal for Audi Centre Arcadia.





The Hatfield Group holds onto the award of micro 'Dealer Group of the Year'. Headed up by Brad Kaftel, owner of the Hatfield Motor Group, and Karl Lesslé, Franchise Director of Audi Centre Hatfield and Audi Centre Rivonia, this is the eighth consecutive year that the Hatfield Motor Group has been recognised in the micro 'Dealer Group of the Year' category.





Within the other awards categories, the business disciplines of Sales, Service, Pre-owned, Parts and Accessories and Audi Finance Services were also recognised. Around 39 managers and executives within the Audi Dealer Network received awards in the various categories.





"The Audi Silver Arrow Awards is about rewarding and recognizing everyone who is part of the collective Audi team but in particular those who have stood out as the pinnacle of performance that will drive our brand towards a bold new future. The winners have embraced excellence, innovation and hard work in order to excel in the various business disciplines being recognized. It was an honour to recognise these individuals within our Dealer Network, who had excelled in 2018 for the Audi brand" said Trevor Hill, Head of Audi South Africa.



