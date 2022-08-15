Thungela to return R8.2bn to shareholders

South Africa's Thungela Resources reported half-year profit more than 20 times that of the year before, buoyed by soaring coal prices, and said it would return 8.2 billion rand ($503 million) to shareholders, driving its shares over 6% up. Coal prices have been driven to record highs by increased gas-to-coal switching especially after Russia, a major gas supplier to Europe, invaded Ukraine in February.

Thungela reported on Monday headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - of 67.23 rand for the six months to June 30, up from 3.05 rand a year earlier. The company, which was spun off from global mining giant Anglo American Plc in June 2021, said it would return 8.2 billion rand to shareholders after declaring a dividend of 60 rand per share. Its shares were 6.38% up by 0745 GMT.

The coal exporter however said it could not fully take advantage of the elevated prices as it had to curtail production due to the state-owned rail utility Transnet's limited capacity to haul the mineral to ports. As a result of the rail woes, Thungela has revised its production guidance for 2022 to between 13 and 13.6 million tonnes, from the previous 14-15 million range. The company is exploring the possibility of using trucks to haul coal to port. Thungela expects its full-year unit costs to be higher than previously expected, partly due to lower production. It now expects unit costs to be between 885-915 rand, from the previous forecast of 850-870 rand.

