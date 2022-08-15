Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, August 15, 2022

Thungela to return R8.2bn to shareholders

Thungela Resources was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Main Board. Thungela, which means 'to ignite' in isiZulu, is a leading, future-oriented South Africa export thermal coal producer that is focused on value creation for all stakeholders. Picture: Screenshot of live stream.

Published 1h ago

South Africa's Thungela Resources reported half-year profit more than 20 times that of the year before, buoyed by soaring coal prices, and said it would return 8.2 billion rand ($503 million) to shareholders, driving its shares over 6% up.

Coal prices have been driven to record highs by increased gas-to-coal switching especially after Russia, a major gas supplier to Europe, invaded Ukraine in February.

Thungela reported on Monday headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - of 67.23 rand for the six months to June 30, up from 3.05 rand a year earlier.

The company, which was spun off from global mining giant Anglo American Plc in June 2021, said it would return 8.2 billion rand to shareholders after declaring a dividend of 60 rand per share.

Its shares were 6.38% up by 0745 GMT.

The coal exporter however said it could not fully take advantage of the elevated prices as it had to curtail production due to the state-owned rail utility Transnet's limited capacity to haul the mineral to ports.

As a result of the rail woes, Thungela has revised its production guidance for 2022 to between 13 and 13.6 million tonnes, from the previous 14-15 million range. The company is exploring the possibility of using trucks to haul coal to port.

Thungela expects its full-year unit costs to be higher than previously expected, partly due to lower production. It now expects unit costs to be between 885-915 rand, from the previous forecast of 850-870 rand.

Reuters

