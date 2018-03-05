050318 Polony products from Enterprise foods and Rainbow chicken are the main causes of Listeriosis disease in South Africa.Enterprise factory in Germiston.Photo Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA





Tiger Brands closed 7.44 percent lower at R393.38 a share on the JSE yesterday but this morning at 09:42am, the share price showed some recovery, trading at R 398.97, up by 0.68%.





Neighbouring countries including Mozambique, Bo­tswana and Namibia yesterday announced a ban on all cold meats from South Africa ­following the listeriosis outbreak. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Sunday that the source of the listeriosis was polony and other processed meat products from Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane.





Tiger Brands recalled the processed meat products and also suspended its Germiston factory, while retailers, including Pick * Pay, Shoprite and Spar also removed the products from their shelves. Tiger Brands chief executive Lawrence MacDougall told journalists yesterday that the company was devastated about the outbreak, but took no responsibility for the deaths. "It is devastating that our products have been linked to this disease. We are leaving no stone unturned; we have brought in independent experts to get to the bottom of this," MacDougall said. "There have been no direct links to any of the deaths from our products." RCL Foods' Wolwehoek factory in Sasolburg also tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, but the specific strain of pathogen responsible for the outbreak had not been linked to the facility. RCL closed 0.52% lower at R17.11 after it recalled its Rainbow branded polony products yesterday, but also showed some improvement as it traded at 1.3% stronger at R17.34 at 09:41am.

