Tiger Brands recalled the processed meat products and also suspended its Germiston factory, while retailers, including Pick * Pay, Shoprite and Spar also removed the products from their shelves.
Tiger Brands chief executive Lawrence MacDougall told journalists yesterday that the company was devastated about the outbreak, but took no responsibility for the deaths.
“It is devastating that our products have been linked to this disease. We are leaving no stone unturned; we have brought in independent experts to get to the bottom of this,” MacDougall said. “There have been no direct links to any of the deaths from our products.”
RCL Foods' Wolwehoek factory in Sasolburg also tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, but the specific strain of pathogen responsible for the outbreak had not been linked to the facility.
RCL closed 0.52% lower at R17.11 after it recalled its Rainbow branded polony products yesterday, but also showed some improvement as it traded at 1.3% stronger at R17.34 at 09:41am.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE