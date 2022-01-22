Tiger Brands appoints first Venture Capital Fund director, Barati Mahloele

Tiger Brands is aiming high with the appointment of Barati Mahloele as the company’s Venture Capital Fund director. She joined the business from Zebu Investment Partners, where she was Vice President of Investments. Mahloele who has considerable experience in the field, holds an MBA from the University of Oxford’s Said Business School, where she was a Said Foundation African Scholar, and a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of KwaZulu Natal.

In her new position at Tiger Brands, Mahloele will be responsible for leading the company’s Venture Capital Fund, which was launched in mid-2021. The fund’s mandate is to invest in start-up businesses that align to Tiger Brands’ consumer-relevant growth platforms of health and nutrition, “snackification”, and economical food options, and to grow these businesses alongside the entrepreneurs running them. Becky Opdyke, chief marketing officer at Tiger Brands, said through the Venture Capital Fund, the company is looking to expand participation in new product categories and access a pipeline of opportunities to fuel future growth. “As our first Venture Capital Fund Director, Barati brings valuable private equity and commercial finance experience along with an understanding of the consumer goods sector.”