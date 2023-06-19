Tiger Brands food service division changes its stripes

Tiger Brands Out Of Home Solutions has announced it has changed its name to Tiger Brands Food Services Solutions, and introduced a refreshed brand positioning. According to the company, the name change reflects the company's dedication to food quality and high-level customer satisfaction, while its brand positioning expresses the food services business’s growth and evolution as it continues to expand its service offerings to reach new markets and customers.

"Tiger Brands Food Services Solutions is a key service provider to customers across the HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants and Caterers) spectrum, and includes business-to-business (B2B) customers and institutions such as schools, office parks and prisons. "Tiger Brands Food Service Solutions has experienced a shift in the market, especially post-Covid. It has pro-actively adapted to meet the changing needs of its customers, including the demand for innovative food solutions, the increased focus on hygiene and safety, and the growing importance of a well-rounded and convenient basket of products," the group said. Tiger Brand chief customer officer Luigi Ferrini said: “Our commitment to remain at the forefront of delivering exceptional food service experiences to our valued customers is unwavering. In response to the evolving market, we have implemented an agile strategy that includes exploring menu diversification opportunities, enhancing our digital capabilities and investing in skills development.”

"Food is more than just sustenance. It's a universal language that brings people together. Our basket is full of the best-quality heritage brands in South Africa, and we are passionate about providing top-quality ingredients for the best meals. Our aim is for our direct customers and the consumer to ask for our brands by name, whether they are purchasing as a hotel manager or ordering a meal at a restaurant," Ferrini said. The group said strategic pillars that support the brand positioning include: – Strategic partnering, underscoring the business's dedication to deep, strategic relationships with its end-user distributors, caterers, hospitals, institutions and quick service restaurants (QSRs);