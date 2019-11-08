JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Tiger Brands is exploring the sale of its processed meats business, which was temporarily closed last year following the world’s largest ever listeria outbreak, it said on Friday.
The company is facing a class action lawsuit over its role in the incident, in which a listeriosis outbreak that killed more than 200 people in South Africa was traced back to a factory run by Tiger Brands-owned Enterprise Foods.
The country’s leading food producer said its Value Added Meat Products (VAMP) division had been earmarked for review prior to that event, and that the review had concluded it was “not an ideal fit” within the portfolio.