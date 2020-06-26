Tiger Brands welcomes ruling on access to listeriosis findings

DURBAN - Tiger Brands said yesterday that it welcomed the ruling by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, which compelled third parties to provide information related to the class action lawsuit.

The class action lawsuit brought against the packaged goods company goes back to the 2018 listeriosis outbreak that claimed more than 200 lives, which was linked to Tiger Brands’s value-added meat products business.

But Tiger Brands lodged an application in the high court in May last year, requesting information relating to the testing for and incidence of Listeria monocytogenes relevant to the listeriosis class action case, compelling some of the third party recipients to provide the information, but some of them refused to provide the documents.

The group said some of the recipients of subpoenas sought to set the subpoenas aside in the application and these proceedings were concluded on May 15, when judgment was reserved.

The high court handed down judgment in Tiger Brands’s favour on June 23, compelling the third parties to provide crucial epidemiological information required for the class action lawsuit within one month of the date of service of the order.