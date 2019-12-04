Tiger Brands provides R40m a year to farmers through this initiative.
Mary-Jane Morifi, a chief corporate affairs officer at Tiger Brands, said yesterday that a thriving local agricultural sector in South Africa was vital to the largest producer of branded consumer goods company.
“We have already supported 58 wheat and tomato farmers in both the North West and Western Cape provinces through our Dipuno fund, and our intention is to reach out to more farmers who need funding to support their businesses. The country needs more jobs to prosper as the economy is growing by less than 1percent a year,” Morifi said.
In the past six years Tiger Brands has focused on developing black farmers to be at the heart of its supply chain in an effort to progress the economic transformation of the country through targeted initiatives.