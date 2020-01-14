DURBAN – While recent statistics regarding South Africa’s economy may be discouraging, many local business owners remain optimistic.
This optimism is reflected by the 74 percent of South African business owners who said they are confident that their business will grow in the next 12 months, despite the challenges they face; as per the latest 2019 Business Partners Limited SME Index.
In order to boost their chances of success, Jeremy Lang, regional general manager at Business Partners Limited (BUSINESS/PARTNERS) believes that now is the perfect time for these businesses to re-examine their competitiveness and prepare for the year ahead.
Lang said, "There is always space for innovation in a business. Even as consumers tighten their purse-strings, a steadfast business-minded individual will always see a gap in the market. In many ways a tough economy can actually offer up some valuable lessons, and businesses might even find themselves evolving into something better as they are forced to adapt to survive".
In preparation for 2020, Lang advises that business owners reflect back on the past 12 months and take note of lessons learnt.