The company blamed the weak economic performance in the past three years, cheaper Chinese imports that eroded margins, delays in the signing of Independent Power Producer agreements, the “financial demise” of Eskom and a failure by the government to not extend import duty and tariff protection to downstream industries for the demise of Robor.
It said the imposition of import duties by the US on imported steel had plagued Robor’s sales of specialised steel pipe into the US oil and gas industry, which was previously a lucrative export market;
Regarding Eskom, Robor had suffered from the cessation of the 5000 kilometre investment in additional power transmission lines, which Robor had invested for, extensively.
Robor had undertaken restructuring and cost-cutting in 2019, had concluded agreements to make sure its banking and trade credit insurance facilities remained in place, took measures to improve supply of coil and other raw materials and it had explored avenues to raise capital.