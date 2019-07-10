Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni noted that the new appointments shall be effective 12 July 2019 to 31 July 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni announced on Wednesday that he has appointed an interim Board of Directors at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) following the en-masse resignation of the entire board towards the end of last year. The surprise move is a contradiction of what new deputy finance minister David Masondo had said in a recent media interview on eNCA.

In the interview, Masondo said he was of the view that a new board would be appointed once the Mpati Commission of Inquiry into impropriety at the PIC was concluded.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Mboweni said: “After consultation with Cabinet, has appointed an Interim Board of Directors (BoD) at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).”

According to Mboweni, the appointment shall be effective 12 July 2019 to 31 July 2020.

“The chairperson and deputy Chairperson shall be elected at the first meeting to be convened by the interim BoD,” he said in a statement.

The members of the Interim BoD are as follows: Ms Sindi Mabaso – Koyana Ms Irene Charnley Ms Tshepiso Moahloli, Ms Maria Ramos, Ms Barbara Watson, Mr Ivan Fredericks Mr Zola Saphetha Mr Bhekithemba Gamedze Dr Angelo David Sabelo de Bruin Prof Bonke Dumisa Advocate Makhubalo Ndaba Dr Reuel Khoza.

Mboweni also added that the following would be reappointed to the Board: Mr Pitsi Moloto Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi.

* This is a developing story.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE