TMH presents two prototypes of the passenger coaches to Minister of Transport of Egypt









TMH is developing new rolling stock as part of the contract signed by TMH Hungary in September 2018 for the supply of 1 300 passenger coaches to ENR. Photo: Supplied CAPE TOWN – Railroad and urban transport manufacturer Transmashholding (TMH) on October 4 presented two prototypes of the third-class passenger coaches to be developed for the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) to the Minister of Transport of Egypt Kamel al Wazir during his visit to TMH plant in Tver (Russia). TMH is developing this new rolling stock as part of the contract signed by TMH Hungary in September 2018 for the supply of 1 300 passenger coaches to ENR. In July 2019, the technical specifications were approved, allowing for the manufacturing of two prototypes in view of their further testing and certification. The third-class coaches represent the largest part of the contract and are equipped with forced ventilation, 88 seats, two bathrooms, and LED light strips. They have cradle-less bogies with 2-stage leaf spring suspension that ensures a smoother ride, while disk brakes with antiskid system will contribute to increased safety.

The first deliveries are expected in spring 2020.

TMH is among the largest rolling stock manufacturers in the world.

Transmashholding is a core of a group that creates modern integrated transportation products that include development and manufacturing of rolling stock, its maintenance and repairs, digital technologies for production and operation, and traffic control systems.

TMH strives for a safe and comfortable environment for passengers, efficiency and profitability for the freight transportation. Its strategy of international presence is based on its Russian experience and technologies, which are used to improve national transportation industry in other countries.

