CAPE TOWN – Railroad and urban transport manufacturer Transmashholding (TMH) on October 4 presented two prototypes of the third-class passenger coaches to be developed for the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) to the Minister of Transport of Egypt Kamel al Wazir during his visit to TMH plant in Tver (Russia).
TMH is developing this new rolling stock as part of the contract signed by TMH Hungary in September 2018 for the supply of 1 300 passenger coaches to ENR.
In July 2019, the technical specifications were approved, allowing for the manufacturing of two prototypes in view of their further testing and certification.
The third-class coaches represent the largest part of the contract and are equipped with forced ventilation, 88 seats, two bathrooms, and LED light strips.
They have cradle-less bogies with 2-stage leaf spring suspension that ensures a smoother ride, while disk brakes with antiskid system will contribute to increased safety.