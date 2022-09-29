Tongaat’s board needs more time to assess debt restructuring plans

Tongaat Hulett, which has been suspended on the JSE due to financial difficulties from too much debt of about R6.3 billion, said yesterday that the date to submit to shareholders a restructuring plan to ensure the long-term sustainability of the company had been extended to October 14, 2022 from September 30, 2022.

“Management and the board of directors need to review alternatives and design and agree on a plan that will provide an optimum solution for all stakeholders involved,” a statement said yesterday.