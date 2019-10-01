LONDON - Almost six out of 10 global companies do not have an anti-sexual harassment policy two years after #MeToo went viral, a survey found on Tuesday, noting controversies in U.S. tech firms.
With employees at Google, Facebook and Uber demanding action on sexual harassment, including a mass staff walk out at Google, the tech sector had been through a "turbulent" period, said Equileap, which researches corporate gender equality.
"The high costs of sexual harassment are evident not only to individuals in terms of physical and mental stress, but also to businesses in terms of employee turnover, consumer outrage, litigation (and) corporate reputation," it said.
The #MeToo movement began in 2017 in the United States as a response to accusations of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood and emboldened women around the world to recount their experiences of being verbally abused, groped, molested or raped.
Although more of the 3500 publicly-listed companies surveyed published sexual harassment guidelines - at 42% up from 37% in 2018 - it showed "a clear margin for improvement in a post-MeToo era", said Netherlands-based Equileap.