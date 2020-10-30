Total says it’s doing fine at $40 oil as profit beats estimates

JOHANNESBURG - Total SE continued to ride out tough times for the oil industry by posting third-quarter profit that exceeded the highest analyst estimate, paying down debt and maintaining a generous dividend.

The French energy giant, which has fared better than its rivals through the severe downturn caused by the coronavirus, still offered some cause for concern. The company boasted of its resilience to oil at $40 in a week when prices slumped below that level as the second wave of the pandemic took hold.

The oil market remains uncertain and dependent on the speed of the global recovery, Total said. Still, the company’s results were a bright spot in a gloomy oil industry. Third-quarter adjusted net income was $848 million, down 72% from a year earlier but well above the average analyst estimate of $478 million.

“The group benefited during the third quarter from a more favorable environment, with oil prices above $40 a barrel thanks to strong OPEC+ discipline as well as the demand recovery for petroleum products for road transportation,” Total Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement on Friday.

So far this week, Total’s European peers Repsol SA and BP Plc eked out small profits, while Italy’s Eni SpA and Austria’s OMV AG said they lost money in the quarter.