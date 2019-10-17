Grootegeluk, an open cast coal mine within the Waterberg region, 25km from Lephalale, is expected to be affected by the closure of the coal line in Limpopo following the accident.
Exxaro’s head of stakeholder affairs, Mzila Mthenjane, said yesterday that the accident was regrettable and needed to be investigated.
“We still need to investigate the impact of the closure of the line on sales from Grootegeluk," Mthenjane said.
Transnet Freight Rail yesterday reported that it had closed the coal line following a head-on collision between two of its trains at the Matlabas crossing in Thabazimbi and Lephalale in Limpopo.