Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, April 6, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Transaction Capital listing of WeBuyCars draws another step closer

Transaction Capital said yesterday all the unbundling conditions relating to the listing of WeBuyCars had been fulfilled and that the unbundling had become unconditional. File photo

Transaction Capital said yesterday all the unbundling conditions relating to the listing of WeBuyCars had been fulfilled and that the unbundling had become unconditional. File photo

Published Apr 4, 2024

Share

Transaction Capital said yesterday all the unbundling conditions relating to the listing of WeBuyCars (WBC) had been fulfilled and that the unbundling had become unconditional.

In addition, the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) had issued a compliance certificate.

The group announced in February that to unlock value for shareholders, it would unbundle WBC and list it separately on the Main Board of the JSE via a WBC share issue of R760 million, a private placement of WBC shares of R500m, and a pre-listing capital raise of up to R750m.

WBC shares were expected to start trading on April 11 this year on the JSE. As a result of the capital-raising initiatives, Transaction Capital’s shareholding in WBC on listing would be 61.44%. The distribution ratio as set out in the circular was increased to 0.32678 WBC shares for every 1 Transaction Capital share held by a Transaction Capital shareholder.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

JSESouth AfricaListings