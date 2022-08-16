Transnet hopes to save billions after being given green light for security force to fight vandalism

Transnet has moved closer to having its own highly trained security army to protect infrastructure which has been vandalised to the tune of billions of rands after it got approval this week from the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services’ approval for Transnet security officers to be granted peace officer status which will enable them to search premises, facilities and people, complete dockets to ensure suspects are charged correctly, and assist with basic investigations. In a statement, Transnet said the initiative will lead to an improved security response and increased law enforcement to protect economically essential infrastructure such as the rail and pipeline network Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has experienced an exponential increase in cable theft incidents over the last five years, which has resulted in increased tonnage and revenue losses and increased repair costs.

It has lost over 1500km of cable to theft, a 1 096 percent increase in the length of cable stolen, in the past five years, with a net financial impact of R4.1 billion. "Transnet security officers will go through rigorous training in compliance with the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) requirements. On the successful completion of the training, candidates will be awarded a Certificate of Competency by the National Police Commissioner and receive SAPS appointment letters and Transnet appointment ID cards," it said. Although Transnet Pipelines (TPL) has seen a reduction in the number of incidents in the past financial year due to security interventions implemented, there has been a spike in the last few months, largely due to the increase in the price of the product.

Over the past three years, TPL has seen an increase in the loss of volume of around 30 million litres, with a net financial impact of around R1.1 billion over the period. The state-owned entity also reported seven deaths over the past three years, where suspected thieves died in explosions or fires while tampering with a pipeline. In June seven criminals who were found in possession of Transnet railway tracks in Richmond were given 10 years’ imprisonment, three of which was suspended with conditions, after they pleaded guilty to tampering, damaging and destroying essential infrastructure. .

"As peace officers, Transnet’s security officers will be able to exercise powers in terms of the Criminal Procedures Act, thus enabling Transnet Peace Officers to make arrests and assist the National Prosecuting Authority with prosecutions," the utility said. In January, three of Transnet's employees were arrested after stealing batteries worth more than R140 000. Transnet, along with Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) have all in recent times increased their boots on the ground, taken up the use of technology including drones, acquired arms and found novel ways of installing copper cables as vandalism and theft of essential infrastructure spiked.

