Transnet National Ports Authority calls on private sector to submit renewable energy proposals for its ports

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) yesterday announced a request for information (RFI), calling on private sector participants to submit project proposals for the introduction of a renewable energy programme at its eight commercial seaports.

The implementation of the Renewable Energy Programme aims to see the procurement of 50MW to 80MW of renewable energy power generation capacity that can be implemented cumulatively across South Africa’s eight commercial seaports.

TNPA project manager, Jarryd Introna, said: “The introduction of renewable energy at our ports is significantly underpinned by our corporate environmental responsibility and is a big step towards limiting contributions towards global warming.”

TNPA said it had recently carried out an internal audit which indicated a need to stabilise its energy supply, costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at its ports.