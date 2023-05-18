Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga allocates R25.4bn to Sanral to strengthen national non-toll network

The South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) has been allocated R25.4 billion from the Department of Transport that will go towards the upgrades of non-toll network and projects, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga told Parliament on Wednesday. Delivering her maiden budget vote speech, Chikunga said of the R25.4bn allocation, R15.8bn is to strengthen and upgrade the national non-toll network.

“I have as part of the panel the Sanral CEO (Reginald Lavhelesani Demana), and he will further unpack projects which we will be focusing on in this financial year,” she said. The department had a budget of R79.5bn for the 2023/2024 financial year, The minister said in rail, in the last financial year the department committed to recover 10 priority corridors and delivered 13.

“This financial year we plan to recover 16 because rail is still the cheapest and most preferred mode of transport by many of our people. We have budgeted R20.5bn for Prasa (the Passenger Rail Agency of SA) this financial year. “The group CEO of Prasa (Sibusiso Sithole) is also here with us and will further tell us what our critical projects are, which are aimed at ensuring that our work to rebuild commuter rail continues in earnest.” Chikunga said the department’s work towards delivering a public transport system that meets the needs of the people was continuing.