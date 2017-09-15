CAPE TOWN- The total contribution of travel and tourism to the GDP of South Africa is expected to grow by 2.5% to R412.2bn (9.4% of GDP) in 2017.



This was revealed in the recent report released by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).



According to the most recent edition of PwC’s Hospitality outlook: 2017-2021, a forecast of the sector’s projected growth over the next four years, Cape Town is the dominant tourist destination in South Africa which flourished in 2016, with tourist attractions in the Cape Town area recording record visits during the 2016-17 festive season.



Chris Godenir, General Manager at the Peninsula All Suite Hotel said that Cape Town’s natural beauty and incredible diversity coupled with good governance and infrastructure is attractive to tourists.



“There have been a number of new developments to facilitate growth and extensive marketing drives to create awareness that South Africa and particularly Cape Town is a great destination to visit.” He said, “Many global organizations are showing great interest in investment utilizing local partnerships, there is a greater atmosphere of collaboration between Industry and Government to work together.”



Earlier this week, one of the long-awaited hotels in Cape Town, The Radisson RED Cape Town opened its doors in the V&A Waterfront’s newly revamped Silo District.



According to Andrew McLachlan, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group’s Senior Vice President, Business Development, Africa and the Indian Ocean, the launch of the V&A Waterfront’s Silo District in Cape Town will create further opportunity for Cape Town’s tourism sector.



“For the City of Cape Town, developments such as this represent so much more,” said Dale Simpson, the hotel’s General Manager. He added that the opening of Africa’s very first Radisson RED will not only continue to drive local and international guests to the city but will also serve to boost economic development through the creation of various job opportunities for locals in the newly revamped, trendy district.



Furthermore, Peninsula All Suite Hotel’s Godenir said “our Industry's growth has the ability to reduce unemployment, encourage foreign investment and improve consumer confidence”.



“The flow of tourism in this financial year has grown and we are optimistic that it will continue to do so,” concluded Godenir.

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE