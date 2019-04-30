Travelstart today announced the launch of the ‘Travelstart Media Hub’ as the OTA offers a new media division. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Travelstart today announced the launch of the ‘Travelstart Media Hub’ as the OTA offers a new media division. The media division will support tourism agencies, airlines, cruise companies and related organisations with a platform to promote their brands and services to a global community of travellers.

With an addressable audience of fifty million travellers globally, the Travelstart Media Hub aims to deliver better advertising value by capitalising on twenty years of relationships and content and community development in the travel market.

Jerome Touze, Managing Director of Travelstart, said, "After twenty years of investing in trusted digital travel content and audience development, it’s a natural progression for us to extend our services in the media vertical".

The Travelstart Media Hub avails advertisers with a robust campaign activation service, including the design of creative content, video production and access to a suite of resources to initiate connections with pre-defined audience segments.

Advertisers will benefit from Travelstart’s influencer network, lead generation campaigns, native advertising, customisable microsites, market research tools, social media and pre-negotiated TV and radio media plans, among other branded-content solutions.

The Travelstart Media Hub is uniquely underscored by the OTAs travel booking technology which empowers advertisers to contextually facilitate bookings directly in the promotional content environment. In addition, the Media Hub is flexible so that advertisers can shape advertising content for targeted audiences, such as targeting by country, age, gender, and device type.

Travelstart Media Hub onboards SA Tourism and Norwegian Cruise Line



South African Tourism, the official marketing agency of South Africa, and Norwegian Cruise Line, the third-largest cruise line company globally, are the foundation customers of the Travelstart Media Hub; the government agency and the cruise line will leverage Travelstart’s content and audience offerings to amplify their products and services locally and abroad.

"Travelstart is an established media partner with deep understanding of the consumer traveller market," said Browen Auret, General Manager Brand & Marketing at SA Tourism.

Auret added, "Their digital prowess and powerful audience reach will help us inspire people with meaningful and measurable sponsored content and help us fulfil our mandate of promoting South Africa as a destination".

"Travelstart is not only Africa’s leading online travel agency but is also an accomplished media partner providing a suite of profile-raising tools to engage a 50 million-strong audience of travellers, around the world. We couldn’t be happier to serve South African Tourism and Norwegian Cruise Line as our debut Media Hub customers," said Touze.

