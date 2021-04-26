Trematon Capital shares rise on expected improvement in its half-year earnings

DURBAN - TREMATON Capital shares rose 4 percent on the JSE on Friday, after the investment holding company said it expected its half-year earnings to show an improvement compared to last year.

The group said it its headline earnings per share (Heps) for the six months to end February would now increase to 2.1 cents from 0.01c last year and earnings per share (Eps) were now projected to hit 0.6c compared from 0.4c the prior year.

Its intrinsic net asset value (Inav) – which the board of directors of Trematon considers to be the most important measure of shareholder value – would increase to about 530c from 510c while its book net asset value is expected to remain flat at 411c.

The share price rose to R2.60 a share, up from Thursday’s closing price of R2.50

Trematon Capital expects to release its half-year results in May.

