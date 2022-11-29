Truworths plans secondary listing on A2X Market

Truworths said yesterday that it would retain its listings on the JSE and the Namibian Stock Exchange.

Retail group Truworths International plans a secondary listing of its shares on A2X Markets from next Monday.

Truworths Group CEO Michael Mark said: “At Truworths, we have a consistent focus on creating long-term value for our stakeholders. By listing Truworths’ shares on A2X we will not only provide our shareholders with the choice of an additional platform on which to transact, but also offer them the opportunity to capture the savings accrued through their lower exchange fees and narrower spreads.”

Truworths’s portfolio consists of Truworths, Identity, YDE, Uzzi, Earthchild, Ginger Mary, Fuel, Sync, Office London and Loads of Living in South Africa, as well as Office and Offspring in the UK.

Truworths join Pick n Pay, Mr Price and Woolworths from the retail sector with listings on A2X.