Tsogo Sun Hotels says hi to an out-of-the-ordinary new brand









Tsogo Sun Hotels is venturing into a new space with a uniquely different hotel brand – hi Hotels. Designed to continue delivering on the group's promise of creating great experiences, this new brand is young, authentic and modern. Tim de Raedt, hi Hotels' Director of Operations said, "There is a segment of the market that is looking for an affordable, comfortable and well-designed space to stay, rather than a hotel with all the bells and whistles. They want convenience and some creature comforts, and a base from which they can explore the city, go about their business and enjoy what the neighbourhood has to offer. hi Hotels provides all that, and we're excited to be incorporating it into the Tsogo Sun Hotels portfolio". He says the hi Hotels brand is positioned in the select service category, offering room rates at below R1 000. The rooms have luxurious walk-in showers, big windows, blackout curtains, coffee and tea stations, laptop-sized safes, USB ports, and 48-inch TVs. The 'living lobby' provides space to work and play, and a convenient deli offering for a quick snack or coffee on the run. Technology is an important element for hi Hotels; it will be the first hotel within the Tsogo Sun Hotels stable to offer online and self-check-in facilities. The hotel's TV system will allow guests to cast their own content to their room TV in a simple process of connecting to the free uncapped high speed WiFi, scanning a QR code and opening the app of their choice.

The first hi Hotel is opening at Montecasino in Johannesburg by late January 2020 with 123 bedrooms (46 double doubles and 77 queens) that are modern, uncluttered and comfortable. The hotel, which has been built using a modular construction method, offers easy access to the many varied restaurants, bars, theatres, shops, conference and event venues, and other entertainment options in Montecasino, Gauteng’s premier entertainment destination.





The hotel is located less than 100 metres away from the outdoor piazza. "The location is a good example of what we are looking for in future hi Hotels sites. For the concept to work we need sites that have a variety of restaurants within walking distance and centrally located near to an entertainment or corporate node," said De Raedt.

Several sites have been identified for a further rollout of the brand in the next two years.

"We’re proud to be breaking new ground with this fresh brand – and we look forward to introducing people to the hi Hotels offering," concluded De Raedt.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE