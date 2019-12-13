DURBAN - Tsogo Sun Hotels is venturing into a new space with a uniquely different hotel brand – hi Hotels.
Designed to continue delivering on the group’s promise of creating great experiences, this new brand is young, authentic and modern.
Tim de Raedt, hi Hotels’ Director of Operations said, "There is a segment of the market that is looking for an affordable, comfortable and well-designed space to stay, rather than a hotel with all the bells and whistles. They want convenience and some creature comforts, and a base from which they can explore the city, go about their business and enjoy what the neighbourhood has to offer. hi Hotels provides all that, and we’re excited to be incorporating it into the Tsogo Sun Hotels portfolio".
He says the hi Hotels brand is positioned in the select service category, offering room rates at below R1 000. The rooms have luxurious walk-in showers, big windows, blackout curtains, coffee and tea stations, laptop-sized safes, USB ports, and 48-inch TVs. The ‘living lobby’ provides space to work and play, and a convenient deli offering for a quick snack or coffee on the run.
Technology is an important element for hi Hotels; it will be the first hotel within the Tsogo Sun Hotels stable to offer online and self-check-in facilities. The hotel’s TV system will allow guests to cast their own content to their room TV in a simple process of connecting to the free uncapped high speed WiFi, scanning a QR code and opening the app of their choice.