Tsogo Sun Hotels still trading at half-full prior to Covid-19

TSOGO Sun Hotels, which owns hotels such as Holiday Inn, Sandton Sun and 54 on Bath, among others, said yesterday that for the six months ended September 30 it saw its hotel occupancy surge 21.9 percent, but it was still trading at only 50 percent of system-wide rooms sold prior to Covid-19 and at occupancies far below the group's long-term average.

“It is clear that Covid-19 will remain with us for the foreseeable future and the only way to return to some form of normality is to ensure that the majority of the South African adult population is vaccinated.,” Tsogo said.