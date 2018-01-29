CAPE TOWN - The same research group that exposed Steinhoff for accounting fraud, Viceroy Research, has now accused Capitec of underhanded business practices.

After releasing a report , Viceroy Research alleges that Capitec has been engaging in what it called "reckless lending practices".

When releasing the report, Viceroy also took to twitter stating the following; "Capitec: A wolf in sheep’s clothing. Viceroy’s latest report is now".

At about 2pm, Capitec saw their share price slightly recover, following the announcement made by the SA Reserve Bank, stating that the bank is not facing bankruptcy.

With this report it’s clear, this world is not for the poor #Capitec — The stalwart_Yusuf  (@khosakurisani) January 30, 2018

The only Viceroy I know is the brandy. The person who released that report could've been drunk for all we know #Capitec #ViceroyResearch pic.twitter.com/nj9mdh2ZIU — BLACK BURGER (@KokiWrites) January 30, 2018

"Capitec received a copy of the Viceroy research report on Capitec at 10am this morning. Shareholders are advised that Capitec has not been approached by Viceroy for insight into our business and none of their allegations have been discussed." https://t.co/JdS8rKBt4G — Capitec Bank (@CapitecBankSA) January 30, 2018









In response, Capitec also took to twiiter saying, " We have taken note of the Viceroy report on Capitec Bank. We are currently in the process of investigating the report in detail and will respond appropriately".

We have taken note of the Viceroy report on Capitec Bank. We are currently in the process of investigating the report in detail and will respond appropriately. — Capitec Bank (@CapitecBankSA) January 30, 2018

The matter is currently trending on twitter, and this is what South African's have to say:

This Viceroy report on #Capitec is going to have serious implications either way. Either Capitec are in trouble for reckless lending and cooking books, or Viceroy is in trouble for market manipulation. — Proudly Shitholean (@J_TaySA) January 30, 2018

I've seen "We believe" and "Viceroy believes" on the report about #Capitec more than 10 times. — Under Score Percyval (@_Percyval) January 30, 2018

We know what viceroy is. My dad likes it very much. We can't trust the research to be sober. #capitec. — Mkhomazi23 (@mkhomazi23) January 30, 2018

Outsiders always want us to fight.if only they how many loans harks we have.whr is ABSA we demand our money .hands off #capitec pic.twitter.com/JMLzBw8at3 — Silent Van Mahomet (@MahometVan) January 30, 2018

The West is doing all they can to discredit Capitec for their low rates so they can benefit through Barclays and other banks. We see you.#capitec https://t.co/Oj4UmJfSwW — Mncedisi.Nyandeni (@VumisaZN) January 30, 2018

But I still think Viceroy must present / show us concrete evidence #Capitec — The-Habman!👑 (@Habs_) January 30, 2018

The "WEST" can't have an African country progess. The Rand is gaining alil strength. Could this be a smear campaign to keep foreign investors from investing in Africa? Think about it? #Capitec — Bugsy (@YNWAnkanyiso) January 30, 2018

I see that financial analysts in South Africa wanna throw shade at Viceroy Research?



Let's see if they can produce reports that move the share price of a company by 20% in one day?



A 3 man team that's making all these CA's and CFA's look like punks!



#Capitec pic.twitter.com/QZwHMcG0Zm — Uhuru (@TowardsUhuru) January 30, 2018

Capitec's stock price tumbled 20% over Viceroy report but recovered most of the losses on the recommendation to Gigaba to put it under curatorship. #Capitec — Naledi.J Ngcobo (@NalediJ) January 30, 2018

