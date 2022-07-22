Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, July 22, 2022

TymeBank beefs up its executive muscle

The appointments come hot on the heels of TymeBank chief executive Coen Jonker taking over the reins of the firm on July 1. Photo: Supplied

Published 4m ago

Digital bank TymeBank yesterday announced the appointment of three new executives as it seeks to muscle up its leadership and boots growth -. Yusuf Dockrat as chief financial officer, Linda Appie as chief marketing officer and Bruce Paveley as chief technology officer.

Dockrat is a qualified chartered accountant with 20 years of financial services experience. His most recent role was CFO and senior vice-president of HBZ Bank Limited (South Africa).

The appointments come hot on the heels of TymeBank chief executive Coen Jonker taking over the reins of the firm on July 1.

“The latest appointments bring additional strength and diversity to TymeBank’s senior leadership team, as it focuses on boosting the bank’s growth trajectory and unique value proposition,” it said.

The firm has been seeking to drive international expansion and diversify its product offering.

Jonker said: “I am excited to welcome these talented and experienced individuals to TymeBank’s senior leadership team. Running a digital bank requires unique skills and attributes. We are extremely fortunate that two of the appointments come from within the group, while our new CFO is a seasoned banker who will help sharpen our focus on reaching profitability in 2023.”

BUSINESS REPORT

