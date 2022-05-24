Uber hits a billion trips in Africa

GLOBAL technology company Uber has facilitated a milestone of 1 billion trips in Africa since entering the market less than a decade ago. Over 10 billion kilometres of trips have been completed, an equivalent to travelling to the moon and back over 5500 times. During the same period Uber and Uber Eats have collectively reached over 30 million riders and eaters in Sub-Saharan Africa.

As a company that drives digital entrepreneurship, Uber has helped move enough people to fill Soccer City 5 000 times-with each trip fueling economic empowerment for the independent drivers who use the Uber app. The app did not only support entrepreneurs and mobility, but also made mobility more affordable for the people on the African continent. Uber South Africa’s Head of Communications Mpho Sebelebele said that since entering the market in 2013, they have created over 3 million economic opportunities in over 50 SSA cities that we are present in. “We pride ourselves in building locally using global expertise. Each country’s needs are unique so we take the time to understand each of the market needs so we can be responsive and adapt accordingly,” Sebelebele said. In the past year, Uber has expanded to over 21 cities in South Africa, two cities in Ghana (Cape Coast and Takoradi) and four cities/areas for delivery in Kenya (Nakuru, Ongata Rongai, Syokimau and Kitengela). The company said it planned to launch in more regional towns and cities this year. This month, Uber in Nigeria expanded to four new cities including Uyo, Warri, Enugu and Kano and in June, Uber will officially mark six years in Ghana, another testament to the role Uber plays as a partner to the cities it operates in.

Uber Eats which launched six years ago has expanded the number of restaurants from 1 000 since launch, to over 7 500 merchants across 33 cities in South Africa. Business growth had taken off, largely driven by a steady increase in first-time Eaters, but also by deliberate upscaling and diversification of the Uber Eats platform through the addition and expansion of grocery and convenience orders which have grown by 68.5 percent between April last year and April this year. Sebelebele they have expanded their offerings in markets where they currently operated, innovating with new business models to serve changing needs. “The focus for Uber in Africa as it embarks on the next one billion trips is to continue unlocking opportunities through movement and changing how people, food, and things move through cities.” Sebelebele said while each country offers its own unique opportunities, they had found the region to be defined by agility, creativity and adaptability. “This provides Uber with the perfect conditions to launch and nurture our on-demand economy in collaboration with the local partners to adapt a global business model into an African environment with diverse political, business and socio-economic dynamics.”

While creating economic opportunities for independent drivers and mobility solutions for riders is vital for Africa’s economic development, it is the enhanced safety of the service offered that is of the greatest importance. “We are certainly excited about the future, especially because next year, we will be celebrating our 10th year anniversary in SSA. We continue to remain committed to raising the bar on safety, helping drivers and delivery people grow their businesses, as well improving the experience of riders,” Sebelebele said. In celebration of this milestone, riders in South Africa have the chance to win 1 of 50 prizes valued at over R36,000 each!. Competition opens Wednesday 25th May 2022. Terms and conditions apply. Go to our https://www.uber.com/en-ZA/blog/ or our Twitter page @Uber_RSA for more details. BUSINESS REPORT