Uber offers new contactless payment option, Uber Cash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Uber is introducing Uber Cash to promote contactless transactions during the Covid-19 period. Uber Cash which is available across all Uber products including Uber Eats, will allow customers to prepay for their upcoming trips or orders. "Uber Cash is another way to create a seamless experience for all our users. This new option introducs a method of payment that is easily controllable, convenient and reliable," said Alon Lits, Director of Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa. While existing payment options will still be available including cash (for rides only), debit card and gift cards, this new feature offers a seamless way to make and further control payment on both Uber and Uber Eats. This method creates a payment account dedicated to both apps that can be preloaded with any amount, to be used on upcoming trips and orders. The account can be topped-up via the customers's Ride account and used as and when needed on both Uber and Uber Eats apps, allowing the user to control the amount spent on the specific app, further helping them control their budget.

Top-ups are available and work similarly to that of an airtime increases. Riders are able to top-up their balance via a debit/ credit card, an EFT or Barter for payment of use. There is no need to use a physical card or cash. Once the account has been loaded, all credit is non-expiry meaning that locals can use it whenever they see fit.

Uber Cash which is available across all Uber products including Uber Eats, will allow customers to prepay for their upcoming trips or orders. Photo: Supplied





Uber Cash limits potential cash deficits should either the driver, courier or user not have enough or exact change, as, like a debit transaction, the exact amount will be taken.

How to use Uber Cash:

1. Open your Uber app

2. Go to Payments in your app menu to add funds to your Uber Cash balance

3. Select the amount you want to top up and your preferred payment method

4. Before requesting a ride or placing an order, change your payment method to Uber Cash

5. Choose a destination/ add items to the basket

6. Request a ride/ or place an order via Uber Eats

Last month, the ride-hailing company launched an Hourly ride option in select US cities after a successful pilot of the feature in cities across Africa, Australian, Europe and the Middle-East.

According to Uber, riders will be able to request thistrip as they would any on-demand ride while setting multiples stops as needed through the journey.

Uber Hourly rides cost $50 (R827) per hour with mileage overage varying by city and riders can book in hourly increments. The feature was bulit for riders that need flexibility when taing care of essential tasks.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE