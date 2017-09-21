LONDON - London’s transport regulator on Friday stripped Uber of its license to operate from the end of the month, affecting over 40,000 drivers in a huge blow to the taxi app.





“Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” Transport for London (TfL) said.





The final day of Uber’s license will be on September 30.



Uber said it would challenge a decision by London’s transport regulator.

Transport for London said Uber would be allowed to continue to operate while the appeals process was exhausted.

“Transport for London and the Mayor have caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice,” Uber said in a statement. “We intend to immediately challenge this in the courts.”



