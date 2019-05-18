A learning and development programme run by the UCT Graduate School of Business and Standard Bank has won an EFMD Excellence in Practice Award. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

DURBAN - An learning and development programme run by the UCT Graduate School of Business (GSB) and Standard Bank has won a Gold award in the Professional Development category in the prestigious EFMD Excellence in Practice (EiP) Awards. The Masterclass in Strategic Client Management Programme (MSCMP), a customised executive education learning intervention co-designed by the GSB in partnership with Standard Bank, has been running since 2014 and has graduated nearly 400 delegates from 17 African and 6 international countries.

EFMD Global plays a central role in shaping the global approach to management education and provides a unique forum for information, research and debate on innovation and best practice. The EiP Award seeks to build a bridge between business education institutions and corporations.

Kenny Fihla, Chief Executive, Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank Group said, "The MSCM programme represents our Corporate Investment Banking wide focus on delivering exceptional client experiences in all markets in which we operate and it’s wonderful to be acknowledged by the EFMD for excellence in delivering an impactful learning experience for our people in partnership with UCT GSB".

Director of Executive Education at the UCT GSB, Kumeshnee West said, "The award acknowledges the importance of collaboration between the corporate and the learning provider to develop and deliver high-impact and sustainable results. It also celebrates excellence in the design, delivery and evaluation of the MSCM programme".

Winners in the Excellence in Practice awards are chosen by an international judging panel based on the real and measurable impact that a learning and development initiative has had on the people and the organisation.

Kim Van Der Merwe, Senior Learning Partner for CIB at Standard Bank who was involved with the programme since inception says that what has made it so successful is the continued refreshing of content to keep it relevant and valuable across the business.

Rayner Canning, Director of Business Development at the GSB said, "Standard Bank’s top Corporate and Investment executives attended the first programme and helped shaped its content, structure and delivery. The Executive’s active participation on assessment panels and redesign processes kept the programme firmly on an upward trajectory within the bank and maintained the very high standards".

But ultimately, Canning said that it was the strong and responsive partnership between the GSB and Standard Bank’s Learning and Development team has ensured the programme continues to deliver on its mandate. He said that the UCT GSB strives to provide all of its clients with dedicated support and real partnership to develop and deliver learning interventions that advance their business.

"The trust developed between our two organisations has contributed directly to its strong impact and outcomes," concluded Canning.

